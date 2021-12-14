Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 48,194 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,194 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Affimed worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AFMD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.60. Affimed has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

