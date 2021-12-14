Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $180.30.

