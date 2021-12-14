Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 49.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,701,000 after buying an additional 963,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,711,000 after buying an additional 434,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after buying an additional 2,038,891 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQN opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

