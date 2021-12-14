Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,578 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of TowneBank worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 33.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.95. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

