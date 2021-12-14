Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases Shares of 375,012 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Centerra Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGAU stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -3.61.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -12.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

