Invesco Ltd. Has $468,000 Stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 155.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 677,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

AVIR stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

