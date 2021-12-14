Invesco Ltd. Has $493,000 Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.