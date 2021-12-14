First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 14,566.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FIXD stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
