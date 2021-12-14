First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 14,566.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FIXD stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

