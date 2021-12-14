Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,000.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,000 ($39.65) and last traded at GBX 2,967 ($39.21), with a volume of 65112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,967 ($39.21).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNZL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.00) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($30.00) to GBX 2,450 ($32.38) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($36.06).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,692.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,569.07. The company has a market cap of £9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.69), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($235,680.27).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

