Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Up 77,966.7% in November

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, a growth of 77,966.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HERTF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Heritage Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

