Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Financial Technologies Co Curo Acquires 957,000 Shares

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 957,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $3,493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Financial Technologies Co Curo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 691,500 shares of Katapult stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $2,676,105.00.

KPLT opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

