Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Financial Technologies Co Curo Acquires 957,000 Shares

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 957,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $3,493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Financial Technologies Co Curo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 691,500 shares of Katapult stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $2,676,105.00.
KPLT opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $19.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.
