Penne Ann Goplerud Sells 66,836 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$122,476.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$478,342.97.

Penne Ann Goplerud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Penne Ann Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total transaction of C$298,275.00.

URE opened at C$1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$2.72.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

