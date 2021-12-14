Millennium Management LLC Purchases 16,120 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 148.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of RBB Bancorp worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBB. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 99,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $472.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.91. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

