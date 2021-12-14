Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 67,565 Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Altitude Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALTU opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

