vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 2,235.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,008 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of vTv Therapeutics worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 79.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 117.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,758,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 950,546 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of -1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

