Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,501 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of MedAvail worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MedAvail alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDVL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.17. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $53.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.12.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 87.61% and a negative net margin of 241.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL).

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.