Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 64.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter.

RQI opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

