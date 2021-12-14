Invesco Ltd. Has $554,000 Stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of State Auto Financial worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.34.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $204,522.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,888,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.