Invesco Ltd. Has $540,000 Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of First Community Bankshares worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 26.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 137,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of FCBC opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

