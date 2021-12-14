ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) vs. Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Financial Contrast

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 46.29% 19.47% 1.56% Lakeland Bancorp 32.78% 11.67% 1.17%

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Lakeland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 10.44 $169.57 million $3.77 21.41 Lakeland Bancorp $275.95 million 3.22 $57.52 million $1.78 9.87

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ServisFirst Bancshares and Lakeland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 4 0 0 2.00 Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.11%. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.90%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Lakeland Bancorp on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.

