Head-To-Head Analysis: Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) vs. Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and Woodside Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Carbon Energy and Woodside Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.03 $1.10 million N/A N/A Woodside Petroleum $3.60 billion 4.23 -$4.03 billion N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Woodside Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Carbon Energy and Woodside Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Woodside Petroleum 0 0 2 0 3.00

Woodside Petroleum has a consensus price target of $21.28, suggesting a potential upside of 35.63%. Given Woodside Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Woodside Petroleum is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Woodside Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Woodside Petroleum beats Carbon Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures. The Pluto segment engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of liquefied natural gas in assigned permit areas. The Australia Oil segment involves in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of crude oil, condensate and liquefied petroleum gas and pipeline natural gas in assigned permit areas including Laminaria, Mutineer-Exeter and Enfield, Vincent, Otway and Stybarrow ventures. The Wheatstone segment involves the exploration, evaluation, and development of liquefied natural gas and condensate. The Other segment comprises the activities undertaken by exploration, international and Sunrise Business Units. The company was founded on July 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia

