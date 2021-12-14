Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of A10 Networks worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in A10 Networks by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $16,298,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,622,348 shares of company stock valued at $41,026,803 in the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

