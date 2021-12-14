Invesco Ltd. Sells 40,191 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,191 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 36.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 469,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

