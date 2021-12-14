Invesco Ltd. Has $499,000 Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Harvard Bioscience worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 45,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 153.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 135,442 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $2,868,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,404.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of HBIO opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a P/E ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.18.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.