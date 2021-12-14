Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to post $11.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. Exagen posted sales of $12.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $47.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $57.27 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

XGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 14.62. Exagen has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $150.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Exagen by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exagen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exagen by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.