Millennium Management LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Rekor Systems worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Rekor Systems by 20.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Goord purchased 10,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $624,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

REKR opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 164.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

