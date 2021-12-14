Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,139 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 6,950.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

