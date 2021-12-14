Citadel Advisors LLC Has $866,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,677 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth $359,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth $746,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PDEC opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

