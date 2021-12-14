Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 21,672 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,672 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of East Resources Acquisition worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERES. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,517 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 879,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,398,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERES stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

