45,661 Shares in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Akoya Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $43,394,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $7,736,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $7,703,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

AKYA opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Shepler bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 60,073 shares of company stock valued at $770,188 in the last ninety days.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

