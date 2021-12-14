Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEN. Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of PEN opened at $252.70 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $169,316.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $3,691,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,421 shares of company stock worth $11,071,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

