Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective upped by Wolfe Research from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNC. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NYSE CNC opened at $78.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

