Head-To-Head Analysis: Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) vs. Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

4.4% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Onion Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 2.33 $15.87 million $2.26 9.59 Onion Global $584.01 million 0.42 $32.13 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Betterware de Mexico and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Betterware de Mexico currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.66%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico 15.97% 103.89% 26.43% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats Onion Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.