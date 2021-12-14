$84.34 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report $84.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.75 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $105.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $363.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.70 million to $383.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $514.38 million, with estimates ranging from $475.43 million to $543.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter.

TNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.