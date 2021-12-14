Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Update

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 264.0% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,894,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRCU stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

