Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Update

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 264.0% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,894,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GRCU stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
