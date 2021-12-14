PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 248.9% from the November 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 37,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

