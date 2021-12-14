PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 248.9% from the November 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.
