Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Odyssey Group International stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Odyssey Group International has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

Get Odyssey Group International alerts:

Odyssey Group International Company Profile

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.