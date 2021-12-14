Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $750.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $646.97.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $621.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $406.00 and a 12 month high of $644.75. The company has a market cap of $255.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

