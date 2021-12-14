Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingevity is witnessing costs-related headwinds. Higher freight, raw material and energy inflation and logistics costs are affecting the company’s results. As such, higher input costs are likely to weigh on its bottom line in 2021. Higher logistics and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs may also weigh on the company’s bottom line. The company is seeing higher logistics costs due to disruptions in supply chains. Weaker automotive productions due to chip shortages are also likely to hurt Ingevity’s top line. The shortage, partly caused by the impacts of the pandemic, has negatively impacted global automotive production and is disrupting production of parts and vehicles and affecting all major automotive original equipment manufacturers. As such, sales in the Performance Material unit are expected to remain under pressure.”

NGVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

NGVT stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 2.15. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

