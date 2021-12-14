8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.31.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock valued at $983,398. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

