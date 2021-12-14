Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at BTIG Research

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.72.

EQR opened at $87.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 248,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

