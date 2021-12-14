KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to Buy by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52. KB Home has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

