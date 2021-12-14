Head to Head Contrast: Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Match Group and Bechtle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 14.94 $128.56 million $1.94 65.05 Bechtle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bechtle.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Bechtle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 20.75% -90.70% 15.11% Bechtle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Match Group and Bechtle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 5 12 0 2.71 Bechtle 0 2 1 0 2.33

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $169.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Bechtle.

Summary

Match Group beats Bechtle on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG engages in the provision of information technology services. It operates through the IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-commerce segments. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers strategy consulting services, as well as sale of hardware, software, and application solutions. Furthermore, the firm provides project planning and roll-out, system integration, cloud services, and maintenance and training services. It can also be tasked to operate a clients complete IT infrastructure as a managed service. The IT E-commerce segment offers its clients within a multi-brand strategy, telephone and internet hardware, as well as standard software via the Internet and telesales under the Bechle direct and ARP brands. The company was founded by Klaus von Jan, Ralf Klenk, and Gerhard Schick on July 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany.

