National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.74

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.74 and last traded at $69.28, with a volume of 347732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

