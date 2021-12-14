Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several research firms have issued reports on PSO. Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 104,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 12.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 113,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 10.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 644,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,383 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 76.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
