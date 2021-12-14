$35.38 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post sales of $35.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $27.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $131.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.76 million to $132.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $183.20 million, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $187.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of PACB opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -100.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.97.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,346,000 after purchasing an additional 430,821 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after buying an additional 1,924,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,677 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,777,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,942,000 after purchasing an additional 840,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

