STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.16 ($49.61).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($42.58) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($45.51) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €42.48 ($47.73) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €40.87 and its 200 day moving average is €36.53. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.10).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.