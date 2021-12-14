Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FIORF opened at 0.07 on Tuesday. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.05 and a 12 month high of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.06.
Fiore Cannabis Company Profile
