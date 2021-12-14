Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FIORF opened at 0.07 on Tuesday. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.05 and a 12 month high of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.06.

Fiore Cannabis Company Profile

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

