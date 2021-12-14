The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 292.0% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE GCV opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $53,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

