Wells Fargo & Company Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $90.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHWY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,763.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Chewy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

